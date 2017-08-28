Pet Rescues in Harvey's Wake

As the floodwater continues to rise in southeastern Texas, residents have been trying to reach safety for days now—many of them bringing along their beloved furry companions. The dogs and cats of displaced flood victims are being cared for by owners, neighbors, and first responders across the region, finding medical attention and safety in shelters, and remaining close to their owners.

