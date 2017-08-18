Over Georgia, Last Drone Photos Before Regulation

Until recently, the country of Georgia remained one of the last nations for drone pilots to fly in relatively unregulated skies. On September 1, Georgia will adopt European-style restrictions on drones, so photographer Amos Chapple, working for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, set out to make one last aerial photo tour before the new laws kicked in. Chapple said that most of the countryside shots would still be possible in the future, but the city photos would likely be forbidden. Be sure to see his full story at Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

