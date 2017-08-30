Latest Photos of Harvey's Disastrous Flooding

Less than a week ago, Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and in the days following, it dumped trillions of gallons of rain on parts of Texas and Louisiana, spawning unprecedented flooding. More than 13,000 rescues have been made so far, with more taking place as the storm and floodwaters shift to the east. With rainfall accumulation measured at 51.88 inches, Harvey set the record as the wettest tropical cyclone ever to hit the contiguous United States. Recovery, which is predicted to last months or years, has only just begun.

