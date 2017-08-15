Inside the Dugway Proving Ground

Getty Images photographer George Frey recently had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground, a sprawling top-secret military facility in the Utah desert that tests and develops methods of working with  chemical, biological, radiological, and explosive hazards. Frey: “Workers at this facility handle some of the most deadly and dangerous biological and chemical agents on Earth.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Tauseef Mustafa / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 15, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: One Week in India

    India celebrated its 70th Independence Day on August 15, during a busy week across the nation.

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 14, 2017
    • 22 Photos

    Vigils, Marches, and Memorials After Charlottesville

    In squares and streets across the United States, vigils and marches were held this weekend in response to the hatred and violence on display during a rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

  • Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 12, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    World Elephant Day

    Since 2011, August 12 has been set aside as World Elephant Day, supported by numerous conservation agencies as a day to “spread awareness, share knowledge, and provide solutions for better care and management of both captive and wild elephants.”

  • Boris Grdanoski / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 11, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 8/5–8/11

    A trip through Geirangerfjord in Norway, an earthquake in China, a submerged monastery in Russia, contentious elections in Kenya, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Trump Gets Wrong About Antifa
  2. Trump Knows Exactly What He’s Doing
  3. The Myth of the Kindly General Lee
  4. The Chilling Effects of Openly Displayed Firearms
  5. Why the Charlottesville Marchers Were Obsessed With Jews
  6. The Rise of the Violent Left
  7. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  8. ‘A Treacherous President Stood in the Way’
  9. 'The President Was Entirely Correct'
  10. An Indelible Image From Trump's 'On Both Sides' Press Conference
Back to Top

Join the Discussion