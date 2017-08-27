Hurricane Harvey Leaves Houston Under Water

After Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday, the winds calmed, but the rainfall kept up, dropping historic amounts of water on southeastern Texas—with even more predicted in the next few days. Rising floodwaters have forced tens of thousands to flee, overburdening emergency services and filling shelters. So far, at least five deaths have been blamed on the storm. State and local authorities, as well as countless volunteers, have been working hard all weekend to rescue stranded residents, and offer assistance to those in need.