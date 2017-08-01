A Reservation, Restored

In the late 19th century legend of Crazy Horse, the Oglala Sioux leader prophesied an economic, spiritual, and social renaissance among Native Americans. Now that prophesied generation, the Seventh Generation, is here—and they’re determined to live up to the legend. The South Dakota-based photographer Kristina Barker spent several days on Pine Ridge Reservation recently meeting the young leaders who are confronting generational poverty, trauma, and cultural disconnection and using educational attainment as key to reclaiming Native identity and culture. Read the feature story “The Real Legacy of Crazy Horse by Alia Wong, here.

