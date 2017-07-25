Wildfires Force Evacuations Along the French Riviera

French authorities have evacuated more than 10,000 people from parts of southern France, ahead of several raging wildfires along the Mediterranean coast. Hundreds of firefighters are engaged on the ground and in the air, chasing fires driven by strong winds and tinder-dry conditions. Photos here are from the past few days along the French Riviera.

