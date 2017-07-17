Wildfires Across Southern Europe

Recent high temperatures and dry, windy conditions across southern Europe have resulted in thousands of small wildfires and a few large large blazes in Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France, Portugal, and more. Although thousands have been evacuated, and tens of thousands of acres have burned, authorities claim to have most fires under control at the moment. Collected here are images of the situation from the past week.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Cate Gillon / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 17, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Swan Upping on the River Thames

    The annual Swan Upping began today in London, England—a five-day census counting swans and young cygnets belonging to the Queen.

  • Romina Amato / Red Bull via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 14, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 7/8–7/14

    Beer yoga in Australia, utter destruction in Mosul, Iraq, the Running of the Bulls in Spain, wildfires in California, and much more.

  • Ann Pacheco / Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • Jul 11, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    2017 Audubon Photography Awards

    Spectacular wildlife photography: the winners and runners-up from the 2017 Audubon Photography Awards competition.

  • Susana Vera / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 7, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 7/1–7/7

    The pagan Ivana Kupala night celebrated in Ukraine, the Wife-Carrying World Championship in Finland, G20 meetings and protests in Germany, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Republicans Aren't Turning on Trump—They're Turning on Each Other
  2. Why It's a Bad Idea to Tell Students Words Are Violence
  3. Why Canada Is Able to Do Things Better
  4. Mitch McConnell Vows Obamacare Repeal Vote 'In The Near Future'
  5. The Summer of Misreading Thucydides
  6. How in the World Does Venmo Make Money?
  7. A Search for the Flavor of a Beloved Childhood Medicine
  8. Why So Many Democrats Are Embracing Single-Payer Health Care
  9. Donald Trump and the Danger of 'Adhocracy'
  10. Why Iran Broke Its Strict Hijab Rules for the 'Queen of Math'
Back to Top

Join the Discussion