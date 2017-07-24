Whale Sharks as Good Luck Charms

In Cenderawasih Bay, in West Papua, Indonesia, fishermen set out for days on hand-made floating platforms called bagans. At night, they turn on lights to attract squid and baitfish, and lower nets from their bagans—also attracting whale sharks to the smell and commotion. Bagan fishermen have long believed that whale sharks bring good luck and feed them bits of baitfish. Today, the luck comes to them in the form of marine tourism, as people travel to Cenderawasih Bay for up-close encounters with these gentle giants. Photographer Pete Oxford recently visited the bay, and returned with these photos, originally published in the online magazine bioGraphic.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 24, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 Silk Way Rally

    For the past two weeks, rally racers from 35 countries drove 5,965 miles (9,600 kilometers) from Moscow, Russia, to Xi'an, China.

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 21, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 7/15–7/21

    Highland games in Scotland, a diving jaguar in France, wildfires in California and western Canada, a wax Donald Trump, and much more.

  • Adam Pretty / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 20, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 World Aquatics Championships

    Hundreds of athletes from 186 nations are gathered in Budapest, Hungary to compete in 75 events across six disciplines in the 17th FINA World Championships.

  • Jorge Silva / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 19, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Walk in the Woods: A Photo Appreciation of Trees

    A collection of images of unusual, intriguing, and beautiful trees and forests around the world.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Strange, Slow-Motion Defenestration of Jeff Sessions
  2. Trump's Mistake at the Boy Scout Jamboree
  3. Snopes Faces an Ugly Legal Battle
  4. Why Trump Might Fire Robert Mueller
  5. The Swedish Novel That Imagines a Dystopia for the Childless
  6. The Algorithm That Makes Preschoolers Obsessed With YouTube
  7. The Bankruptcies That Would Follow an Obamacare Repeal
  8. Mitch McConnell's Latest Obamacare Gambit: 'Skinny Repeal'
  9. Why Hasn’t ISIS Nuked America Yet? 
  10. The Twilight of Fox News
Back to Top

Join the Discussion