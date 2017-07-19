Hundreds of athletes from 186 nations are gathered in Budapest, Hungary to compete in 75 events across six disciplines in the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. The competition runs until July 30. Gathered here are images from the events so far, from Swimming, Diving, Synchronized swimming, Water polo, and more.
Scenes From the 2017 World Aquatics Championships
