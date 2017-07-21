Scenes From the 2017 Silk Way Rally

For the past two weeks, more than 90 rally racers from 35 countries drove 5,965 miles (or 9,600 kilometers) in 14 legs from Moscow, Russia, through Kazakhstan, ending in Xi'an, China. The ninth edition of the Silk Way rally race, which wrapped up on July 22, was covered by the AFP photographer Franck Fife, from the air and the ground. Below are a handful of images from the competition, and the varying landscapes that challenged the racers.