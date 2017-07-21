Scenes From the 2017 Silk Way Rally

For the past two weeks, more than 90 rally racers from 35 countries drove 5,965 miles (or 9,600 kilometers) in 14 legs from Moscow, Russia, through Kazakhstan, ending in Xi'an, China. The ninth edition of the Silk Way rally race, which wrapped up on July 22, was covered by the AFP photographer Franck Fife, from the air and the ground. Below are a handful of images from the competition, and the varying landscapes that challenged the racers.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 21, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 7/15–7/21

    Highland games in Scotland, a diving jaguar in France, wildfires in California and western Canada, a wax Donald Trump, and much more.

  • Adam Pretty / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 20, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 World Aquatics Championships

    Hundreds of athletes from 186 nations are gathered in Budapest, Hungary to compete in 75 events across six disciplines in the 17th FINA World Championships.

  • Jorge Silva / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 19, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Walk in the Woods: A Photo Appreciation of Trees

    A collection of images of unusual, intriguing, and beautiful trees and forests around the world.

  • Stevo Vasiljevic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 18, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Wildfires Across Southern Europe

    Recent high temperatures and dry, windy conditions in Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France, and Portugal have resulted in thousands of small wildfires and a few large large blazes.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Man McMaster Couldn't Fire
  2. Game of Thrones: A Wolf in Wolf's Clothing
  3. The Dangerous Politicization of the Military
  4. How a Guy From a Montana Trailer Park Overturned 150 Years of Biology
  5. The Mystery of Why Japanese People Are Having So Few Babies
  6. Democrats Bet on a Populist Message to Win Back Congress
  7. 5 Ways to Interfere in American Elections—Without Breaking the Law
  8. Schools Are Missing What Matters About Learning
  9. Jared Kushner Maintains He 'Did Not Collude' With Russia in Rare Public Statement
  10. Insecure’s Nuanced Take on Singleness
Back to Top

Join the Discussion