Robots at Work and Play

Advancements in robotics are continually taking place in the fields of space exploration, health care, public safety, entertainment, defense, and more. These machines—some fully autonomous, some requiring human input—extend our grasp, enhance our capabilities, and travel as our surrogates to places too dangerous or difficult for us to go. Gathered here are recent images of robotic technology, including an exoskeleton race, an automated copilot for large aircraft, a helper robot for children with autism, autonomous road vehicles, two prototype space rovers, and much more.