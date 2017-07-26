Photos of the Week: 7/22–7/28

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty In Focus

21 Photos Wildfires Force Evacuations Along the French Riviera Authorities have evacuated more than 10,000 people from parts of southern France, ahead of several raging wildfires.

Pete Oxford / bioGraphic In Focus

12 Photos Whale Sharks as Good Luck Charms Fishermen in Cenderawasih Bay in West Papua, Indonesia, have long believed that whale sharks bring good luck.

Franck Fife / AFP / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Scenes From the 2017 Silk Way Rally For the past two weeks, rally racers from 35 countries drove 5,965 miles (9,600 kilometers) from Moscow, Russia, to Xi'an, China.