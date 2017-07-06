Photos of the Week: 7/1–7/7

The pagan Ivana Kupala night celebrated in Ukraine, a crash in the Tour de France, the Wife-Carrying World Championship in Finland, G20 meetings and protests in Germany, a brawl in Venezuela’s National Assembly, flooding in Japan, the start of the San Fermin festival in Spain, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Martyn Aim / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 6, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    Mosul in Ruins

    Eight months of warfare have taken an enormous toll on Iraq’s second city and its citizens.

  • Ian Gavan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 5, 2017
    • 34 Photos

    Robots at Work and Play

    Recent images of robotic technology around the world.

  • Library of Congress; The Crowley Company
    • In Focus
    • Jul 4, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Celebrating the Fourth of July in 1941, in Vale, Oregon

    Photographer Russell Lee, while working for the FSA/OWI visited the small town of Vale, Oregon, on the Fourth of July in 1941.

  • Damir Sagolj / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 30, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 6/24–6/30

    A tiger enjoying a blood lollipop on a hot day in Rome, a massive landslide in China, a stroll through Bolivia’s Valley of the Moon, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Story of Jay-Z
  2. The Falsehood at the Core of Trump's Warsaw Speech
  3. The Racial and Religious Paranoia of Trump's Warsaw Speech
  4. The Book That Predicted Trump’s Rise Offers the Left a Roadmap for Defeating Him
  5. What on Earth Is Wrong With Connecticut?
  6. Trump's Meeting With Putin
  7. How American Presidents Used to Speak Overseas
  8. Hollywood Has a Bad-Movie Problem
  9. The Paris Agreement: Already Forgotten?
  10. How Putin Made Political Corruption Great Again
Back to Top

Join the Discussion