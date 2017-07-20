Photos of the Week: 7/15–7/21

Adam Pretty / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Scenes From the 2017 World Aquatics Championships Hundreds of athletes from 186 nations are gathered in Budapest, Hungary to compete in 75 events across six disciplines in the 17th FINA World Championships.

Jorge Silva / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos A Walk in the Woods: A Photo Appreciation of Trees A collection of images of unusual, intriguing, and beautiful trees and forests around the world.

Stevo Vasiljevic / Reuters In Focus

21 Photos Wildfires Across Southern Europe Recent high temperatures and dry, windy conditions in Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France, and Portugal have resulted in thousands of small wildfires and a few large large blazes.