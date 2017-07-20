Photos of the Week: 7/15–7/21

Highland Games in Scotland, a diving jaguar in France, wildfires in California and western Canada, virtual reality in Japan, a rally race through China, a wax Donald Trump, and much more.

  • Adam Pretty / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 20, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 World Aquatics Championships

    Hundreds of athletes from 186 nations are gathered in Budapest, Hungary to compete in 75 events across six disciplines in the 17th FINA World Championships.

  • Jorge Silva / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 19, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Walk in the Woods: A Photo Appreciation of Trees

    A collection of images of unusual, intriguing, and beautiful trees and forests around the world.

  • Stevo Vasiljevic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 18, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Wildfires Across Southern Europe

    Recent high temperatures and dry, windy conditions in Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France, and Portugal have resulted in thousands of small wildfires and a few large large blazes.

  • Cate Gillon / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 17, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Swan Upping on the River Thames

    The annual Swan Upping began today in London, England—a five-day census counting swans and young cygnets belonging to the Queen.

