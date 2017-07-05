Mosul in Ruins

Iraqi forces have been closing in on Mosul’s Old City for months, but remain hampered by difficult terrain and hundreds of remaining ISIS fighters now encircled in a small area with a large civilian population trying to escape. Eight months of warfare have taken an enormous toll on Iraq’s second city and its citizens. Much the same as other cities in the region once overrun by ISIS, then retaken by government forces, the damage to Mosul and its infrastructure is severe. The following images are from western Mosul over the past week.

