Earliest Crossing of the Northwest Passage Ever

The Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica just set a new record, sailing through the Northwest Passage above North America earlier than ever before. It took 24 days at sea to travel the 6,215 mi (10,000 km) from Alaska to Greenland, arriving on July 29. Arctic sea ice has been melting sooner every year, opening the route earlier and for a longer time each summer. A team from the Associated Press accompanied a group of international researchers aboard the MSV Nordica, including photographer David Goldman, who returned with the photos below.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Rafael Marchante / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 28, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 7/22–7/28

    The annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim,  the Battle of Passchendaele in virtual reality, a peek inside the Mail Rail tunnels under London, and much more.

  • Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 26, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Wildfires Force Evacuations Along the French Riviera

    Authorities have evacuated more than 10,000 people from parts of southern France, ahead of several raging wildfires.

  • Pete Oxford / bioGraphic
    • In Focus
    • Jul 25, 2017
    • 12 Photos

    Whale Sharks as Good Luck Charms

    Fishermen in Cenderawasih Bay in West Papua, Indonesia, have long believed that whale sharks bring good luck.

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 24, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 Silk Way Rally

    For the past two weeks, rally racers from 35 countries drove 5,965 miles (9,600 kilometers) from Moscow, Russia, to Xi'an, China.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Man Who Broke Atlantic City
  2. Bill Browder's Testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee
  3. The Final Humiliation of Reince Priebus
  4. Vladimir Putin to America: You've Let Me Down
  5. The Downsides of John Kelly's Ascension
  6. Game of Thrones: That Girl Was Poison
  7. Game of Thrones: All the Queens’ Men
  8. Trump's Worst Week Yet
  9. Why Americans Get Conned Again and Again
  10. How Scared Should I Be of Macaroni and Cheese?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion