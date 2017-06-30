Celebrating the Fourth of July in 1941, in Vale, Oregon

Photographer Russell Lee, while working for the Farm Security Administration / Office of War Information, visited the small town of Vale, in eastern Oregon, on the Fourth of July in 1941. On that day, he photographed holiday preparations, a parade, carnival rides, and more, as the small town of about 1,100 celebrated Independence day 76 years ago. Today, on the 241st anniversary of the independence of the United States, a look back at a celebration on the the 165th anniversary.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump Can't Reverse the Decline of White Christian America
  2. How to Deal With North Korea
  3. Why the Media's Defense Against Trump Has Proven So Ineffective
  4. The Souring of American Exceptionalism
  5. How the Left Lost Its Mind
  6. The Unbelievable Tale of Jesus’s Wife
  7. A Columbia Professor's Critique of Campus Politics
  8. Baby Driver Is a Rare Heist Movie with a Heart
  9. Have We Been Reading the Declaration of Independence All Wrong?
  10. Archeologists in Mexico Find an Aztec Tower of Skulls
Back to Top

Join the Discussion