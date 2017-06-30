Celebrating the Fourth of July in 1941, in Vale, Oregon

Photographer Russell Lee, while working for the Farm Security Administration / Office of War Information, visited the small town of Vale, in eastern Oregon, on the Fourth of July in 1941. On that day, he photographed holiday preparations, a parade, carnival rides, and more, as the small town of about 1,100 celebrated Independence day 76 years ago. Today, on the 241st anniversary of the independence of the United States, a look back at a celebration on the the 165th anniversary.