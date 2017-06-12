Winners of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest 2016

The winners have been announced in the 4th edition of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest photo competition. The contest invited photographers to submit images of the world of action and adventure sports in one of 10 categories, including Energy, Playground, Sequence, and Enhance (where digital manipulation is allowed). This year the competition received more than 34,500 entries by 5,646 photographers from 120 countries. Below are some of the winning images and finalists, accompanied by the stories behind the shots, in the words of the photographers themselves. The winning images are now part of a traveling exhibition for the next two years.