The Battle for Mosul Enters Its Final Stage

Eight months ago, thousands of Iraqi and Kurdish troops, supported by the United States, France, Britain, and other western nations, began a massive operation to retake Iraq's second largest city of Mosul from ISIS militants. Now, after months of war, the Iraqi military says it has reached the final few days of the battle, having encircled an estimated 350 remaining Islamic State militants in Mosul’s Old City . Reuters reports that more than 50,000 civilians remain trapped in the Old City, as ISIS fighters are “dug in among civilians in crumbling houses, making extensive use of booby traps, suicide bombers and sniper fire to slow down the advance of Iraqi troops.” Also, see previous stories on the battle for Mosul here, here, here, and here.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Ted Somerville
    • In Focus
    • Jun 27, 2017
    • 12 Photos

    2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Part II

    The contest is still under way.

  • Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 26, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    Ramadan 2017 in the USA

    Images of Muslim Americans observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year in New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 23, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 6/17–6/23

    A heatwave in Europe, floating solar farms in China, the America’s Cup in Bermuda, the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, and much more

  • Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 22, 2017
    • 39 Photos

    Scenes From Hong Kong, 'Pearl of the Orient'

    Images of the vertical cityscape, street scenes, monuments, people, and natural landscapes of Hong Kong.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Bachelorette Reveals Itself for What It Is
  2. Why the GOP's Plan for Health Care Hit a Wall
  3. The Bespoke High Is the Future of Marijuana
  4. Psychics Who Hear Voices Could Be On to Something
  5. A Newly Discovered Manuscript and Its Lesson on Islam
  6. The Republican Waterloo
  7. The Fight for Health Care Has Always Been About Civil Rights
  8. Is Big Philanthropy Compatible With Democracy?
  9. That Time the TSA Found a Scientist’s 3-D-Printed Mouse Penis
  10. How One Pastor Is Bridging the Partisan Divide
Back to Top

Join the Discussion