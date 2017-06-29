Photos of the Week: 6/24–6/30

A tiger enjoying a blood lollipop on a hot day in Rome, a massive landslide in China, a stroll through Bolivia’s Valley of the Moon, the re-taking of Mosul in Iraq, a silent disco in Poland, and much more.

