Photos of the Week: 6/10–6/16

Matjaz Krivic / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Beauty and Color: Scenes From Ethiopia Ethiopia is home to more than 100 million people and is composed of wildly varying landscapes and an incredible diversity of ethnic and religious groups.

Lorenz Holder / Red Bull Illume In Focus

22 Photos Winners of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest 2016 The winners have been announced in the 4th edition of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest photo competition.

Federico Parra / AFP / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Months of Deadly Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela Beginning on April 1, anti-government demonstrators have staged daily protests across Venezuela, leaving thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and 66 dead.