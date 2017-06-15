Photos of the Week: 6/10–6/16

Cosplay in Australia, the brutal Calcio Storico Fiorentino in Florence, a hyperrealistic animatronic baby in Spain, the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals in California, protests in Moscow, a terrible tower fire in England, and much more.

