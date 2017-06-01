Photos of the Week: 5/27–6/2

Chris McGrath / Getty In Focus

26 Photos Desperate Migrants Risk Everything in Deadly Mediterranean Crossings Getty Images photographer Chris McGrath recently spent two weeks with crew members aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station Phoenix as they patrolled the Mediterranean.

Maxim Zmeyev / Reuters

24 Photos Scenes From the Moscow Metro Moscow’s underground transit system is now more than 80 years old, and carries up to 9 million passengers through more than 200 stations every day.