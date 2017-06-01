Photos of the Week: 5/27–6/2

A gothic "Victorian picnic" in Leipzig, floating down a Texas river, continued unrest and protest in Venezuela, a police robot marks the start of Ramadan in Dubai, a metal hijab band in Indonesia, and much more.

    Desperate Migrants Risk Everything in Deadly Mediterranean Crossings

    Getty Images photographer Chris McGrath recently spent two weeks with crew members aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station Phoenix as they patrolled the Mediterranean.

    Scenes From the Moscow Metro

    Moscow’s underground transit system is now more than 80 years old, and carries up to 9 million passengers through more than 200 stations every day.

    Philippine Troops Fight to Retake City Overrun by ISIS Militants

    A Muslim militant group linked to ISIS attacked and took control of parts of Marawi city in the southern Philippines last week.

    Photos of the Week: 5/20–5/26

    An elephant rescue in India, President Trump travels overseas, a terror attack in Manchester, England, the removal of a Confederate statue in New Orleans, and much more.

