Over the weekend, wildfires in central Portugal killed at least 63 people and injured 135 others, many of them killed while trapped in their cars. More than 1,600 firefighters are still battling the fires, which are believed to have been triggered by lightning strikes during a recent heat wave. Portugal called for three days of mourning to be observed for the victims of one of the most deadly forest fires in its recent history.
Photos of the Deadly Wildfires in Portugal
