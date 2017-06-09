Months of Deadly Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela

Beginning on April 1, anti-government demonstrators have staged daily protests across Venezuela that continue to devolve into violent clashes with riot police, leaving thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and 66 dead. Opposition activists are protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, blaming him for a crippling economic crisis that has caused widespread food shortages for years. The head of the Venezuelan military has warned troops not to commit "atrocities" against protesters, while Maduro’s government continues to work toward rewriting the constitution, defying those accusing him of clinging to power.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 9, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 6/3–6/9

    An open-air hotel room in the Swiss Alps, Comey testifies in Washington, D.C., Lord Buckethead and others vie for votes in the UK, and much more

  • NASA / JPL-Caltech / SSI / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 7, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    The Best of Cassini—13 Years in Orbit Around Saturn

    This September, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will take its final measurements and images as it plunges into Saturn’s atmosphere at 77,000 miles per hour, burning up high above the cloud tops.

  • AP
    • In Focus
    • Jun 5, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    American Nazis in the 1930s—The German American Bund

    In the United States, the German American Bund, an American Nazi organization, was formed in 1936, and soon grew to have tens of thousands of members.

  • Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 2, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 5/27–6/2

    A Gothic "Victorian picnic" in Leipzig, floating down a Texas river, a metal hijab band in Indonesia, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Ivy League, Mental Illness, and the Meaning of Life
  2. 'Y’all Sent Me to Washington at an Interesting Time'
  3. The True History of the South Is Not Being Erased
  4. Ignore Your Feelings
  5. The Potemkin Policies of Donald Trump
  6. Was Loving v. Virginia Really About Love?
  7. Is Jordan Klepper the Future of Comedy Central?
  8. My Family’s Slave
  9. The Plan for 7,000 Bodies Discovered Under a Mississippi Campus
  10. Google's New Product Puts Peer Pressure to a Sunny Use
Back to Top

Join the Discussion