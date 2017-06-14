Beauty and Color: Scenes From Ethiopia

Ethiopia is home to more than 100 million people—the second most-populous nation in Africa. It is also composed of wildly varying landscapes, and an incredible diversity of ethnic and religious groups. Getty Images photographer Carl Court reports that “Lonely Planet recently ranked Ethiopia among the top ten 2017 world tourist destinations,” and that it earned more than $870 million from tourism in the first quarter of 2017 alone. Gathered here are a handful of recent images from across Ethiopia, showing just some of its people and regions.