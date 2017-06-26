2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Part II

The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is open to submissions until the end of this week, June 30. The grand-prize winner will receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions. National Geographic was again kind enough to allow me to share more of the entries with you here, gathered from three categories: Nature, Cities, and People. The photos and captions were written by the photographers, and lightly edited for style.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 26, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    Ramadan 2017 in the USA

    Images of Muslim Americans observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year in New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 23, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 6/17–6/23

    A heatwave in Europe, floating solar farms in China, the America’s Cup in Bermuda, the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, and much more

  • Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 22, 2017
    • 39 Photos

    Scenes From Hong Kong, 'Pearl of the Orient'

    Images of the vertical cityscape, street scenes, monuments, people, and natural landscapes of Hong Kong.

  • Library of Congress
    • In Focus
    • Jun 20, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    Go Fly a Kite

    In recognition of the warmer weather in the northern hemisphere, this is an invitation to take some time, go outside, and set a kite aloft.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Major Church-State Ruling That Shouldn't Have Happened
  2. Psychics Who Hear Voices Could Be On to Something
  3. The Dark Evolution of British Drinking Culture
  4. Senate Republicans Put Off Health-Care Vote
  5. How People Like You Fuel Extremism
  6. Is the Problem With Tech Companies That They're Companies?
  7. Will China Save the American Economy?
  8. The Fight for Health Care Has Always Been About Civil Rights
  9. The Harry Potter Personality Test
  10. What’s Wrong With the Democrats?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion