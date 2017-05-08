Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Today was observed throughout the former Soviet republics as Victory Day—the 72nd anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945. Thousands of members of Russia's military marched through Moscow's Red Square alongside over 100 pieces of mobile military hardware, while veterans dressed in their medal-festooned uniforms gathered in the streets. The parade was the centerpiece of Russia's most solemn secular holiday, commemorating the Soviet Union's enormous sacrifices in the war—an estimated 25 million dead—while making a display of the strength of Russia's modern military. Gathered here are images from today’s parade and rehearsals earlier in the week.

