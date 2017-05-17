Venezuela's Crisis Deepens, Protests Escalate

Since April 1, daily anti-government  protests across Venezuela have frequently devolved into clashes with riot police, leaving thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and 43 dead. Opposition activists are protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, blaming him for a crippling economic crisis that has caused widespread food shortages for years. Venezuelan opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections, accusing Maduro of political repression and trying to cling to power.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Reza / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 17, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    A Trip to the Dead Sea

    The Dead Sea, on the border between Israel and Jordan, is the lowest and saltiest body of water in the world—and experts say it is on course to dry out by 2050.

  • Kin Cheung / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 16, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    The 'Coffin Homes' of Hong Kong

    AP photographer Kin Cheung spent time recently photographing some of the tiny subdivided housing units in Hong Kong, known as “coffin homes.”

  • Stefano Rellandini / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 Venice Biennale

    The 57th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, held in locations throughout Venice, Italy, opened to the public on May 13.

  • Alexandra Beier / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 14, 2017
    • 20 Photos

    Baby Animals and Their Moms (Because It’s Mother’s Day)

    Happy Mother’s Day! I thought it would be nice to share these photos of different animal moms and their baby cubs, cygnets, piglets, pups, joeys, calves, and more on this day.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. My Family’s Slave
  2. When Your Child Is a Psychopath
  3. The Trump Presidency Falls Apart
  4. How Does This End?
  5. What Does the President Owe, and to Whom Does He Owe It?
  6. Why Prometheus Deserves to Be Taken Seriously
  7. The Ethos of the Overinvolved Parent
  8. American Trees Are Moving West, and No One Knows Why
  9. Science Has Begun Taking Gluten Seriously
  10. How Long Can You Wait to Have a Baby?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion