Venezuela's Crisis Deepens, Protests Escalate

Reza / Getty In Focus

27 Photos A Trip to the Dead Sea The Dead Sea, on the border between Israel and Jordan, is the lowest and saltiest body of water in the world—and experts say it is on course to dry out by 2050.

Kin Cheung / AP In Focus

17 Photos The 'Coffin Homes' of Hong Kong AP photographer Kin Cheung spent time recently photographing some of the tiny subdivided housing units in Hong Kong, known as “coffin homes.”

Stefano Rellandini / Reuters In Focus

21 Photos Scenes From the 2017 Venice Biennale The 57th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, held in locations throughout Venice, Italy, opened to the public on May 13.