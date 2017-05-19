The Finale of “The Greatest Show on Earth”

After a run of 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, known as "The Greatest Show on Earth," has come to an end. The final sold-out performance took place in Uniondale, New York, on May 21, 2017. Years of battles with animal rights activists had led the circus to retire its performing elephants last year, which appeared to worsen already-dropping attendance numbers, sealing its fate.  One of the two Ringling Bros. traveling circus units put on its final show in Rhode Island earlier this month, and the other unit closed the circus down last night with a grand finale in New York.

