Scenes From the 2017 Venice Biennale

The 57th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, held in locations throughout Venice, Italy, opened to the public on May 13, and will remain open until November 26, 2017. Gathered here are a few images of installations created by artists from around the world.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Alexandra Beier / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 14, 2017
    • 20 Photos

    Baby Animals and Their Moms (Because It’s Mother’s Day)

    Happy Mother’s Day! I thought it would be nice to share these photos of different animal moms and their baby cubs, cygnets, piglets, pups, joeys, calves, and more on this day.

  • Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 12, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 5/6–5/12

    “Poopootovs” fly in Caracas protests, a Ferrari races a Roman chariot in Italy, flooding in Quebec, and much more.

  • Google, Inc.
    • In Focus
    • May 11, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Human Landscapes of Mexico

    Over the past week, I took a virtual tour with Google Earth, and wanted to share some of these snapshots of the human landscape in Mexico.

  • Takahiro Sato
    • In Focus
    • May 10, 2017
    • 16 Photos

    2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

    The 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is now under way.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. His Kampf
  2. How Pixar Lost Its Way
  3. Will Trump Destroy the Dollar?
  4. If Declining Towns 'Deserve to Die,' Where Should Their Residents Go?
  5. The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
  6. A Special Prosecutor Is Not the Answer
  7. What Will Trump's Fake-News Habit Mean in a Crisis?
  8. Is Trump Breaking Saturday Night Live?
  9. Five Reasons the Comey Affair Is Worse Than Watergate
  10. Solving the Mystery of Underachievement
Back to Top

Join the Discussion