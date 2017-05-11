Photos of the Week: 5/6–5/12

Google, Inc. In Focus

30 Photos Human Landscapes of Mexico Over the past week, I took a virtual tour with Google Earth, and wanted to share some of these snapshots of the human landscape in Mexico.

Takahiro Sato In Focus

16 Photos 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest The 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is now under way.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Victory Day Parade in Moscow Today was observed throughout the former Soviet republics as Victory Day—the 72nd anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945.