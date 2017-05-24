Photos of the Week: 5/20–5/26

Andrea Spinelli / Corbis via Getty In Focus

35 Photos A World Without People For a number of reasons, natural and human, people have abandoned many places around the world.

Dan Mullan / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Baku 2017: The Islamic Solidarity Games For the past 10 days in Baku, Azerbaijan, 6,000 athletes from 54 nations competed in 21 sports during the fourth iteration of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters In Focus

24 Photos The Finale of 'The Greatest Show on Earth' After a run of 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, known as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” has come to an end.