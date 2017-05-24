Photos of the Week: 5/20–5/26

An elephant rescue in India, President Trump travels overseas, continued unrest in Venezuela and Kashmir, a terror attack in Manchester, England, the removal of a Confederate statue in New Orleans, ducklings at the White House, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Andrea Spinelli / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 24, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A World Without People

    For a number of reasons, natural and human, people have abandoned many places around the world.

  • Dan Mullan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 23, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Baku 2017: The Islamic Solidarity Games

    For the past 10 days in Baku, Azerbaijan, 6,000 athletes from 54 nations competed in 21 sports during the fourth iteration of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 22, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    The Finale of 'The Greatest Show on Earth'

    After a run of 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, known as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” has come to an end.

  • Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 19, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 5/13–5/19

    The world’s fastest shed in Wales, France welcomes a new president, a portrait of the late singer Chris Cornell on stage in Atlanta, a new eruption of Mount Sinabung, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump's Moral Holiday
  2. My Family’s Slave
  3. When Your Child Is a Psychopath
  4. The Trump Organization Says It's 'Not Practical' to Comply With the Emoluments Clause
  5. The People Left Behind When Only the ‘Deserving’ Poor Get Help
  6. The Only Constant Is Trump
  7. First He Became an American—Then He Joined ISIS
  8. Pirates of the Caribbean 5
    Is a Sinking Vessel
  9. Losing Planned Parenthood
  10. How the American Health Care Act Would Affect Mental-Health Coverage
Back to Top

Join the Discussion