Photos of the Week: 5/13–5/19

The world’s fastest shed in Wales, France welcomes a new president, a fiery NASCAR crash at the Kansas Speedway, Gubbio's Race of the Candles in Italy, a portrait of the late singer Chris Cornell on stage in Atlanta, a new eruption of Mount Sinabung, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Most Recent

  • Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 18, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Venezuela's Crisis Deepens, Protests Escalate

    Since April 1, daily anti-government  protests across Venezuela have frequently devolved into clashes with riot police, leaving thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and 43 dead.

  • Reza / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 17, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    A Trip to the Dead Sea

    The Dead Sea, on the border between Israel and Jordan, is the lowest and saltiest body of water in the world—and experts say it is on course to dry out by 2050.

  • Kin Cheung / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 16, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    The 'Coffin Homes' of Hong Kong

    AP photographer Kin Cheung spent time recently photographing some of the tiny subdivided housing units in Hong Kong, known as “coffin homes.”

  • Stefano Rellandini / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Scenes From the 2017 Venice Biennale

    The 57th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, held in locations throughout Venice, Italy, opened to the public on May 13.

