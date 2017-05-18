Photos of the Week: 5/13–5/19

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters In Focus

30 Photos Venezuela's Crisis Deepens, Protests Escalate Since April 1, daily anti-government protests across Venezuela have frequently devolved into clashes with riot police, leaving thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and 43 dead.

Reza / Getty In Focus

27 Photos A Trip to the Dead Sea The Dead Sea, on the border between Israel and Jordan, is the lowest and saltiest body of water in the world—and experts say it is on course to dry out by 2050.

Kin Cheung / AP In Focus

17 Photos The 'Coffin Homes' of Hong Kong AP photographer Kin Cheung spent time recently photographing some of the tiny subdivided housing units in Hong Kong, known as “coffin homes.”