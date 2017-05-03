Photos of the Week: 4/29–5/5

Happy cows in Sweden, Apple’s new circular headquarters in California, fiery demonstrations in Venezuela and Brazil, tornado damage in Texas, a hobby horsing championship in Finland, Walpurgisnacht in Germany, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Mark Blinch / Reuters, Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 3, 2017
    • 19 Photos

    After the Fire: Recovery in Fort McMurray

    One year ago this week, a raging wildfire burned through nearly 1.5 million acres of forest surrounding the city of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. Today, the recovery is moving slowly.

  • Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 2, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    May Day Marches and Protests Around the World

    People filled the streets of cities around the world yesterday, marching on May Day, or International Labor Day.

  • Attila Balazs / MTI via AP
    • In Focus
    • Apr 28, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 4/22–4/28

    Bats roosting in Israel, continued anti-government protests in Venezuela, Amazon’s glass spheres under construction in Seattle, ANZAC Day in Australia, and much more.

  • Christophe Simon / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 27, 2017
    • 32 Photos

    Iraqi Christians Slowly Return to War-Damaged Qaraqosh

    In August of 2014, ISIS militants swept through towns near Mosul, Iraq, taking control and forcing thousands to flee. The Christian city of Qaraqosh was retaken by Iraqi forces in October of 2016, but the it remains almost completely deserted.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The American Health Care Act's Prosperity Gospel
  2. The Borrowed Words of Ivanka Trump
  3. Why Can't the Left Win?
  4. Rex Tillerson Doesn't Understand America
  5. The GOP Health-Care Bill Is the Ultimate Reverse Robin Hood
  6. Why Americans Smile So Much
  7. Are Americans 'Sick and Tired of Winning' Yet?
  8. The Border Patrol's Corruption Problem
  9. What's in the Health-Care Bill the House Just Passed?
  10. Is Psychiatry Partisan?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion