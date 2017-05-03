Happy cows in Sweden, Apple’s new circular headquarters in California, fiery demonstrations in Venezuela and Brazil, tornado damage in Texas, a hobby horsing championship in Finland, Walpurgisnacht in Germany, and much more.
Photos of the Week: 4/29–5/5
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
Jump to Comments