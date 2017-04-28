May Day Marches and Protests Around the World

People filled the streets of cities around the world yesterday, marching on May Day, or International Labor Day. Groups supporting a wide variety of causes—mostly centered on improving worker’s rights—staged largely peaceful demonstrations, however, some groups were met with force, and others fought with police.  Below are just some of the scenes from May Day 2017 in Moscow, Chicago, Paris, Manila, New York, San Salvador, St. Petersburg, Havana, Los Angeles, Istanbul, Bangalore, Seattle, Athens, Jakarta, Buenos Aires, and more.

