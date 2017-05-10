Human Landscapes of Mexico

Mexico is an enormous and diverse country, with approximately 120 million people living in 770,000 square miles (2 million sq km). Modern Mexicans, as well as prehistoric cultures, have been reshaping the land to their needs for centuries, much of that impact visible from aerial and satellite photography—from pyramids and canals to resorts, enormous cities, ports, farms, aquaculture, and more. Over the past week, I took a virtual tour with Google Earth, and wanted to share some of these snapshots of the human landscape in Mexico. See also, earlier tours: Human Landscapes of Canada, and the American Southwest.