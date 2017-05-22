For the past ten days in Baku, Azerbaijan, 6,000 athletes from 54 nations competed in 21 sports during the 4th iteration of the Islamic Solidarity Games. Sports include track and field, gymnastics, aquatics, and traditional ritual sports such as Zurkhaneh. Gathered below are images from the now-completed competition, and its opening and closing ceremonies.
Baku 2017: The Islamic Solidarity Games
