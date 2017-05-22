Baku 2017: The Islamic Solidarity Games

Lucas Jackson / Reuters In Focus

24 Photos The Finale of 'The Greatest Show on Earth' After a run of 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, known as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” has come to an end.

Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: 5/13–5/19 The world’s fastest shed in Wales, France welcomes a new president, a portrait of the late singer Chris Cornell on stage in Atlanta, a new eruption of Mount Sinabung, and much more.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters In Focus

30 Photos Venezuela's Crisis Deepens, Protests Escalate Since April 1, daily anti-government protests across Venezuela have frequently devolved into clashes with riot police, leaving thousands arrested, hundreds injured, and 43 dead.