Baby Animals & Their Moms (Because it’s Mother’s Day)

Happy Mother’s Day! I thought it would be nice to share these photos of different animal moms and their baby cubs, cygnets, piglets, pups, joeys, calves, and more on this day.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 12, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 5/6–5/12

    “Poopootovs” fly in Caracas protests, a Ferrari races a Roman chariot in Italy, flooding in Quebec, and much more.

  • Google, Inc.
    • In Focus
    • May 11, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Human Landscapes of Mexico

    Over the past week, I took a virtual tour with Google Earth, and wanted to share some of these snapshots of the human landscape in Mexico.

  • Takahiro Sato
    • In Focus
    • May 10, 2017
    • 16 Photos

    2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

    The 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is now under way.

  • Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 9, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Victory Day Parade in Moscow

    Today was observed throughout the former Soviet republics as Victory Day—the 72nd anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. His Kampf
  2. A Special Prosecutor Is Not the Answer
  3. Five Reasons the Comey Affair Is Worse Than Watergate
  4. How Pixar Lost Its Way
  5. The Shame of the Mortgage-Interest Deduction
  6. No Spanking, No Time-Out, No Problems
  7. Two Dead Canaries in the Coal Mine
  8. Trump Wants ‘Goddamned Steam,’ Not Digital Catapults on Aircraft Carriers
  9. The Fidget Spinner Explains the World
  10. He Was a Crook
Back to Top

Join the Discussion