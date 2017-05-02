After the Fire: Recovery in Fort McMurray

One year ago this week, a raging wildfire burned through nearly 1.5 million acres of forest surrounding the city of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. Most of the city’s 100,000 residents were evacuated, and more than 2,500 buildings burned down in Canada’s most destructive wildfire ever. One year later, the recovery is moving slowly. Some homes are being rebuilt, but the AFP has reported that Melissa Blake, the mayor of Fort McMurray, estimates that some 15,000 people have still not returned. Collected here are images of the rebuilding, and some of Fort McMurray’s residents, still worried about their future.

