Unrest in Kashmir Surges Once More

Anti-government protests have escalated again in Indian-administered Kashmir, following violent clashes earlier this month. On April 9, an election was held for a parliamentary seat, but voter turnout was only 7 percent. Demonstrators who had gathered around polling places clashed with riot police, and were met with a violent response, leaving at least eight dead. Since then, a new cycle of protests and violent crackdowns—followed by responses to those crackdowns—has begun, leaving dozens dead and more injured. In Kashmir, the Indian government has been battling armed rebels in a low-level conflict for decades, while working against separatists, anti-India demonstrations, an increasingly radicalizing population, and more. Recent clashes with students in the streets of Srinagar resulted in brutal acts carried out by the Indian security forces being caught on video and spread via social media. Today, the government responded by blocking 16 social media sites in the region, including Facebook and Twitter.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 25, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    The Masks We Wear

    We wear masks for many reasons: for fun, for protection, or to make a statement.

  • NASA / GSFC / Arizona State University
    • In Focus
    • Apr 24, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Portraits of the Earth-Moon System

    Images of the Earth and Moon together, some from as far away as 100 million miles.

  • Greg Locke / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 21, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 4/15–4/21

    A massive statue of a Miao goddess erected in China, the “Hare Pie Scramble and Bottle Kicking event” in England, a manned rocket launch in Kazakhstan, and much more.

  • Ariana Cubillos / AP
    • In Focus
    • Apr 20, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    In Venezuela, the 'Mother of all Marches'

    On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to step up their continuing demonstrations against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Russia's Interference in the U.S. Election Was Just the Beginning
  2. Drinking Four Cups of Coffee Is Probably Safe
  3. The Why of Cooking
  4. Torching the Modern-Day Library of Alexandria
  5. How Online Shopping Makes Suckers of Us All
  6. Video Games Are Better Without Stories
  7. There Is a Peaceful Way Out of the North Korea Crisis
  8. Don't Cut the Estate Tax—Raise It
  9. How Democrats Learned to Love Trump's Negotiating Style
  10. The Latest Obamacare Repeal Plan Exacerbates the Political Problems of the First
Back to Top

Join the Discussion