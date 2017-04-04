Signs of Spring

The vernal equinox took place two weeks ago, heralding the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, despite continued wintry conditions in a few places. As the sunlight becomes more prevalent, people, plants, and animals are beginning to emerge from their winter modes to step outside, bloom, and otherwise welcome the sunshine. These photos show festivals and glimpses of the new season from around the world, as we shake off the winter and greet the spring.

