Scenes From Holy Week

This week, Christians around the world celebrate Holy Week and Easter, commemorating the final days of Jesus Christ—his return to Jerusalem, his crucifixion, and his resurrection. Families attend church services, hooded penitents take part in processions, and artists and families decorate Easter eggs. In Catholic passion plays, participants depict Jesus' trial and death. Other local rituals draw heavily on earlier pre-Christian traditions. Collected here are images from several Holy Week activities this year.