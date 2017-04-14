Scenes From Coachella 2017

This weekend, the first part of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival took place in Indio, California. Thousands of music fans gathered to hear performances by artists at six main stages, including Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Radiohead, Crystal Castles, New Order, Bon Iver, Bastille, and much more. The festival wraps up next weekend, April 21 through 23.

