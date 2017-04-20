Photos of the Week: 4/15–4/21

A massive statue of a Miao goddess erected in China, the “weed nuns” of California, an Easter rocket war in Greece, the “smelling the breeze” spring holiday in Egypt, the “Hare Pie Scramble and Bottle Kicking event” in England, a manned rocket launch in Kazakhstan, and much more.

