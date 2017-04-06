Photos of the Week: 4/1–4/7

The NCAA Men's National Championship in Arizona, anti-government protests in Venezuela, flooding in Australia, a rabbit track and field competition in the Czech Republic, a terror attack in St. Petersburg, a Mega Bubblefest Laser Show in California, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • National World War I Museum and Memorial
    • In Focus
    • Apr 6, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    100 Years Ago, the United States Entered World War I

    On April 6, 1917, the United States congress voted to formally enter World War I.

  • Toru Hanai / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 5, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    Signs of Spring

    Festivals and glimpses of the new season from around the world, as we shake off the winter and greet the spring

  • Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 4, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Devastating Mudslides in Colombia

    Heavy rains in Colombia over the weekend caused rivers to overflow and sent mudslides crashing down on the town of Mocoa, burying neighborhoods in piles of mud, boulders, and shattered trees.

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 3, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Above Canada and Greenland With NASA's Operation IceBridge

    Getty Images photographer Mario Tama just returned from the Arctic, after accompanying researchers with NASA's Operation IceBridge as they flew research flights above the Arctic Ocean.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump's Syria Strike Was Unconstitutional and Unwise
  2. Seven Lessons From Trump's Syria Strike
  3. How Loneliness Begets Loneliness
  4. The Fight Against the Islamic State Just Got Harder
  5. When Gut Bacteria Change Brain Function
  6. Trump’s Disillusioned Supporters
  7. In Syria, Russia Falls Victim to Its Own Success
  8. A Practical Guide for Avoiding Fallacies on Syria
  9. The Obama Doctrine, R.I.P.
  10. Octopuses Do Something Really Strange to Their Genes
Back to Top

Join the Discussion