Photos of the Week: 4/1–4/7

Toru Hanai / Reuters In Focus

27 Photos Signs of Spring Festivals and glimpses of the new season from around the world, as we shake off the winter and greet the spring

Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty In Focus

29 Photos Devastating Mudslides in Colombia Heavy rains in Colombia over the weekend caused rivers to overflow and sent mudslides crashing down on the town of Mocoa, burying neighborhoods in piles of mud, boulders, and shattered trees.