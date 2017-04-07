Mourning the Victims of the Stockholm Attack

Over the weekend memorials and ceremonies were held in Stockholm, Sweden, to remember the victims of Friday’s attack, and to stand together in defiance of terrorism. Four people were killed and fifteen injured when a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd on a busy pedestrian street on April 7, 2017. An Uzbek man, reportedly an asylum-seeker who had been rejected, was arrested and is being held on terrorism charges. Thousands of Swedes attended a “Lovefest” in central Stockholm on Sunday, and the shopping district filled with pedestrians once more, as soon as it was re-opened.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Aly Song / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 7, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 4/1–4/7

    The NCAA Men's National Championship in Arizona, anti-government protests in Venezuela, a rabbit track-and-field competition in the Czech Republic, a terror attack in St. Petersburg, and much more.

  • National World War I Museum and Memorial
    • In Focus
    • Apr 6, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    100 Years Ago, the United States Entered World War I

    On April 6, 1917, the United States congress voted to formally enter World War I.

  • Toru Hanai / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 5, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    Signs of Spring

    Festivals and glimpses of the new season from around the world, as we shake off the winter and greet the spring

  • Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 4, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Devastating Mudslides in Colombia

    Heavy rains in Colombia over the weekend caused rivers to overflow and sent mudslides crashing down on the town of Mocoa, burying neighborhoods in piles of mud, boulders, and shattered trees.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Deeper Scandal of That Brutal United Video
  2. What in the World Is Causing the Retail Meltdown of 2017?
  3. Trump’s Disillusioned Supporters
  4. Why ISIS Declared War on Egypt's Christians
  5. Was the Art of S-Town Worth the Pain?
  6. Addicts Who Can't Get Opioids Are Overdosing on a Diarrhea Drug
  7. The Days of Alabama's 'Luv Guv' Are Numbered
  8. Colleges' Endless Pursuit of Students
  9. When a Reality-TV President Orders a Missile Strike
  10. What’s Next for Justice Gorsuch?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion