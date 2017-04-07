Mourning the Victims of the Stockholm Attack

Over the weekend memorials and ceremonies were held in Stockholm, Sweden, to remember the victims of Friday’s attack, and to stand together in defiance of terrorism. Four people were killed and fifteen injured when a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd on a busy pedestrian street on April 7, 2017. An Uzbek man, reportedly an asylum-seeker who had been rejected, was arrested and is being held on terrorism charges. Thousands of Swedes attended a “Lovefest” in central Stockholm on Sunday, and the shopping district filled with pedestrians once more, as soon as it was re-opened.