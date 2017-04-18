In Venezuela, the "Mother of all Marches"

On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to step up their continuing demonstrations against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.  The march, called the “mother of all marches”  by organizers, was met by riot police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets, while some demonstrators threw stones and firebombs. At least two students and a member of the National Guard were killed in the clashes. The opposition called for renewed protests today, as some Caracas business owners returned to inspect damaged and looted stores.

