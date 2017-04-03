Devastating Mudslides in Colombia

Heavy rains in Colombia over the weekend caused rivers to overflow and sent mudslides crashing down on the town of Mocoa, burying neighborhoods in piles of mud, boulders,and shattered trees. At least 273 people were killed, and hundreds more injured and left homeless. Search teams are still looking for survivors, as some of the first funerals began to take place today. As Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos declared Mocoa a disaster area, residents who fled are returning to search for loved ones amid the ruins.