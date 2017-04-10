Chaos in Caracas as Anti-Government Protests Escalate

Opposition groups have taken to the streets in Venezuela five times in the last week, protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, and its recent attempts to curb the existing power of the opposition party and limit who is eligible to run for office in the future. Last week the Supreme Court issued a ruling nullifying the opposition-controlled congress, but reversed the rulings days later, following heavy criticism. Daily opposition protests in the streets of Caracas and several other cities erupted, as marchers called for new elections and clashed with riot police on many occasions.

